Garden year-round with the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Gardening System. Fun and easy, you can grow as many as 9 herbs, veggies, greens, and flowers at once. Grows plants in water 5 faster than soil
Innovative and fun in-home gardening system that grows plants in water 5x faster than soil
Easy-to-use garden creates the perfect conditions for your plants by turning the lights on and off and reminding you to add water
Grows a large variety of plants, up to 9 at once
Ideal for growing fresh herbs, salad greens, vegetables, and flowers
Touch operation panel
4 speed settings
Powerful 45 watt LED light hood specially designed for plants
Taller plant varieties can grow in this garden by extending the up 24"