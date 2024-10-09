Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Laneige
Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
$36.00
$25.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Holy Hydration! Gel-yeah Moisturiser
BUY
£12.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Mediheal
Collagen Ampoule Pad – Square Cotton Facial Toner Pads
BUY
$16.80
$22.00
Amazon
Laneige
Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
BUY
$25.20
$36.00
Amazon
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin Cream-infused Face Mask
BUY
$11.20
$16.00
Amazon
More from Laneige
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$16.80
$24.00
Amazon
Laneige
Lip Glowy Balm
BUY
£16.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Glowy Balm
BUY
$19.00
Sephora
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
More from Skin Care
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Holy Hydration! Gel-yeah Moisturiser
BUY
£12.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Mediheal
Collagen Ampoule Pad – Square Cotton Facial Toner Pads
BUY
$16.80
$22.00
Amazon
Laneige
Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
BUY
$25.20
$36.00
Amazon
Dr. Jart+
Ceramidin Cream-infused Face Mask
BUY
$11.20
$16.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted