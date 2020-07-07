Bounce Curl

Bounce Curl uses TOP quality curly ingredients. We carefully select ingredients that can style, moisturize and hold your beautiful curls. Our products are made with Pure Love & our mission is to "Help You Embrace The Natural You!" NO Silicones, Parabens, Sulfates, PEG's, DEA/MEA, Propylene Glycol, Formaldehydes, Phthalates, Animal Testing & JUNK. Color Safe & Vegan. What does it do? If you are a first time customer, we recommend that you prepare an ACV rinse or clarify to remove any prior build-up from previous products. This will ensure you are receiving maximum benefits from our products. Simply mix 1 cup ACV + 3 cups water. Shampoo hair, rinse, apply mixture for 13 min. Rinse. Condition. Proceed with Bounce Curl. Level 1 Light Moisture (For daily use) Pomegranate & Pumpkin Enzyme Gentle Clarifying shampoo thoroughly cleanses all hair types (without drying) & balances moisture while adding volume. Gently cleanses hair the most out of the 3-moisture-level shampoo system. Gently removes build-up from oils or stylers without drying out your hair or stripping out natural oils. Botanical extracts add VOLUME and texture to thin hair. Lightly moisturizes hair without weighing down curls. Exfoliates & Revitalizes scalp with Pomegranate & Pumpkin Enzymes. Packed with Organic black seed oil, Enzymes, Pro-vitamin B5, Biotin, Rosemary, Nobilis flower & many more herbal plant extracts & scientifically made ingredients that strengthen & boost hair bounce. Foam/Suds/Lather – High Scent 100% Oil Scent. Revitalizing citrus aroma creates a sense of well-being that permeates spirit, mind, and body. *Our cleansers & hair perfume have a 100% oil scent. Our stylers have a man-made fragrance that is made by our Founder. The man-made fragrance consists of scientifically tested ingredients & half of them are oils that are extracted from plants. Ingredients Click on link for full description of ingredients