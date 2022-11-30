Sleeper

Boudoir Feather-trimmed Satin Pants

$361.65

At Net-A-Porter

Sleeper always reinvents pajamas in the most unexpected ways. These 'Boudoir' pants have been cut from satin to create a fluid wide-leg silhouette and are playfully trimmed with feathers along the cuffs. Too glamorous to be reserved solely for the bedroom, we say wear them with a chunky sweater or blazer and barely-there sandals to evening events. Wear it with: Sleeper Pajama set, aeydē Flats.