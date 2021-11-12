Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Anthropologie
Boucle Scarf
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This bouclé-textured scarf is so cozy you'll want to wear it on repeat all season long — over dresses, jackets, or even around the house.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Boucle Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
The Ragged Priest
Fluffy Scarf In Mix Print
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
Jayley
Yellow Cashmere Blend Scarf
BUY
£34.00
Jayley
Rahi
Daphne Embroidered Collar
BUY
$58.00
Free People
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Confetti Magnetic Letter Set
BUY
$22.40
$32.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Boucle Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Artois Pitcher
BUY
$42.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Recycled Paper Jewelry Box
BUY
$12.60
$18.00
Anthropologie
More from Scarves
Anthropologie
Boucle Scarf
BUY
$48.00
Anthropologie
The Ragged Priest
Fluffy Scarf In Mix Print
BUY
£30.00
ASOS
Jayley
Yellow Cashmere Blend Scarf
BUY
£34.00
Jayley
Rahi
Daphne Embroidered Collar
BUY
$58.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted