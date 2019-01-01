TRESemmé

Botanique Nourish + Replenish Shampoo

Nature nourishes best. Infused with hair-quenching coconut milk, coconut oil, and aloe vera, TRESemme Botanique Nourish and Replenish Shampoo and Conditioner revitalize hair without nasty parabens, dyes or silicones. When your hair needs nourishment, natural ingredients are the best place to look because they replenish your hair without the use of nasty chemicals and colorants. Free from parabens, dyes and silicones and enriched with our botanical blend of coconut milk, coconut oil and aloe vera, our professional-quality formula simultaneously cleanses and quenches hair each time you lather up for healthy looking hair. TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish shampoo gently cleanses and quenches hair, and is designed to leave it nourished and beautifully soft. An indulgent fragrance captures the natural essence of green fig milk and creamy coconut blended with precious sandalwood and white musk. Waterlily and a hint of plum add freshness to this addictive fragrance. Step 1: Apply TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Shampoo to wet hair, gently massaging the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Step 2: Lightly squeeze the shampoo from roots to ends, and rinse thoroughly. Step 3: Follow with TRESemme Botanique Nourish & Replenish Conditioner, and top off with your favorite TRESemme styling products.Made in United States Show moreIngredientsWater (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Fragrance (Parfum), Sodium Benzoate, Polyquaternium-10, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, PPG-9, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone