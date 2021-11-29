Bose

Sport Earbuds – Wireless Earphones – Bluetooth In Ear Headphones

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds engineered by Bose for your best workout yet. Bose lifelike sound: Makes your music sound like the performer is right there beside you, pushing you to go 1 more mile or do 1 more rep. Secure and comfortable earbuds: Customize your fit with the included 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips that won’t hurt your ears and won’t fall out no matter tough your workout is. Weather and sweat resistant earbuds: IPX4 rated, with electronics wrapped in special materials to protect from moisture wherever you exercise Clear calls: A beamforming microphone array separates your voice from surrounding noise so your callers can hear you better. Simple touch controls: Instead of buttons, the capacitive touch interface lets you swipe up and down for volume control (opt in feature via Bose Music App), tap to play or pause music, answer calls, and more Long battery life: Up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case, plus up to 2 more hours with a 15-minute quick charge on the go. Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energize your exercise with acclaimed lifelike sound and a comfortable secure fit. Get ready to beat your personal best, again and again. Bose patented acoustic port design and premium, high-efficiency drivers combine to deliver big sound from a small acoustic package. Bose signature Volume-Optimized Active EQ automatically adjusts the bass, midrange, and treble based on how loud or soft you play your music. And Bose new StayHear Max tips create an airtight seal with your ear canal — critical for hearing the deep low notes that add impact and emotion to your music and for blocking the ambient noise around you so you can focus on your music and your workout. Bose Sport Earbuds come with three sizes of StayHear Max tips, so you can find the right fit for you. Every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone. Meanwhile, the unique umbrella-shaped tip and the extended flexible wing keep your Bose Sport Earbuds securely in place — without need of an ear hook — no matter how much you shake your head or jump up and down. Bose Sport Earbuds go through rigorous quality testing for durability. They’re also rated IPX4 for water resistance, which means they’re protected against sweat and light rain. The electronics inside are wrapped in special materials that protect them from moisture, so your earbuds stay in top shape, just like you. Bose Sport Earbuds feature a capacitive touch interface. On the right Earbud, tap to play or pause music and to answer calls. And on the left Earbud, double-tap to engage a Shortcut function of your choice like checking your battery level. If you get a phone call, instead of interrupting your workout, simply tap the right Earbud or press and hold it to reject. If you answer, you’ll hear the call clearly in both ears. Meanwhile, your caller will hear you clearly, too — thanks to the beam forming microphone array that separates your voice from surrounding noise. Bose Sport Earbuds provide up to 5 hours of battery life per charge. They’re charged by placing them in the included charging case. If the case is charged, it will automatically charge the earbuds. The status lights on each Earbud will pulse white, while they charge before turning solid white and then off when fully charged. When the case is fully charged, it can provide a 15-minute quick charge for up to 2 more hours or two full charges for up to 10 more hours. Bose Sport Earbuds offer complete freedom of movement. As long as you’re within 30 feet (9 meters) of your device, you’ll hear whatever you’re playing. And with Bose custom-designed antennas hidden inside each Earbud, dropouts are rare. Bose Sport Earbuds connect to the free Bose Music app, which lets you name your earbuds, set the controls the way you like them, check your battery, and more.