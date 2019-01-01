Bose

Bose Soundsport Wireless Headphones – Black

$149.00 $129.00

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are designed for comfort and stability with the StayHear+ Sport tips, and keep you moving with powerful audio. The soft silicone material and unique shape provide a secure fit that stays put and feels great. Connect to your device easily with Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and use the inline mic and remote to control volume, skip tracks and take calls. With the Bose Connect app, controlling and switching between multiple devices is easy. SoundSport wireless are sweat and weather resistant and have a lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 6 hours per charge. With performance like this, the only challenge left is your workout. Available in Black, Aqua or Citron, you’re sure to find the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones that fit your unmatched personality.