Bose

Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700

$379.00 $299.00

Buy Now Review It

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more Turn any space into a workplace — With powerful noise cancelling, astonishing sound, unrivaled voice pickup Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling control distractions or let ambient sound in Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake up word Optimized for the Google Assistant; Access your voice assistant with a simple button press Listen comfortably for hours a streamlined, lightweight stainless steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time based power information