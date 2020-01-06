Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Borrem Pant
$198.50
Buy Now
Review It
At
A modern update on the classic suit trouser. Cool and refined in a seasonless wool blend. Wear it with the matching Borrem blazer, with T-shirts or blouses, heels or sneakers, at the office, or not.
Need a few alternatives?
Universal Standard
Mola Pants
$60.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
Theory
Tailored Trousers
$345.00
$241.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
J.Crew
Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit In 365 Crepe
$138.00
$89.70
from
J. Crew
BUY
Bar III
Straight-leg Pants, Created For Macy's
$79.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Suiting
promoted
Torrid
Tuxedo Blazer
$68.90
from
Torrid
BUY
promoted
Boss
Slim-fit Jacket
$545.00
from
Hugo Boss
BUY
J.Crew
Parke Blazer In Velvet
$188.00
$94.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
RW&CO
Long Loose Fit Double-breasted Houndstooth Blazer
C$169.90
C$47.97
from
RW&CO
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted