Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Carol's Daughter
Born To Repair Defining Leave-in Cream
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
More from Carol’s Daughter
Carol's Daughter
Coco Crème Creamy Conditioner
BUY
$11.99
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter
Mimosa Hair Honey
BUY
$8.40
$11.97
Amazon
Carol's Daughter
Coco Creme Curl Quenching Deep Moisture Hair Mask
BUY
$11.97
$13.99
Amazon
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter Wash Day Shampoo And Conditioner Set, With Aloe For Hydratio...
BUY
$12.78
$18.23
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted