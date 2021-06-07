NYX

Born To Glow! Radiant Concealer

Carefully calibrated to match 24 shades of NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Naturally Radiant Foundation, NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Radiant Concealer is a micro-pearl-infused illuminating concealer that blurs imperfections while helping add instant radiance and brighten the appearance of a dull complexion. The built-in puff blender allows for quick, precise, no-fuss application and lets you to dab, blend and beautify on the go. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or byproducts. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and PETA certified. WHAT IT DOES: Creamy, radiant, vegan-formula infused with vitamin E Customizable coverage Built-in precision puff blender Vegan formula (no animal-derived ingredient or byproduct) Cruelty free HOW TO USE: Dab directly onto skin from the soft, puffy applicator and blend with fingertips, concealer brush or sponge Pro Tips: To get the no-makeup, makeup look, apply to T-zone, blending out as you go; to use as a highlighter, go two shades lighter; to use as a contour cream, go two shades deeper Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10468826