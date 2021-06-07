United States
NYX
Born To Glow! Radiant Concealer
$9.00
At Macy's
Carefully calibrated to match 24 shades of NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Naturally Radiant Foundation, NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow! Radiant Concealer is a micro-pearl-infused illuminating concealer that blurs imperfections while helping add instant radiance and brighten the appearance of a dull complexion. The built-in puff blender allows for quick, precise, no-fuss application and lets you to dab, blend and beautify on the go. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or byproducts. All NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and PETA certified. WHAT IT DOES: Creamy, radiant, vegan-formula infused with vitamin E Customizable coverage Built-in precision puff blender Vegan formula (no animal-derived ingredient or byproduct) Cruelty free HOW TO USE: Dab directly onto skin from the soft, puffy applicator and blend with fingertips, concealer brush or sponge Pro Tips: To get the no-makeup, makeup look, apply to T-zone, blending out as you go; to use as a highlighter, go two shades lighter; to use as a contour cream, go two shades deeper Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 10468826