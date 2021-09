Arket

Made of earthenware with hand-painted details, this small box is shaped like a mushroom with a lid that can be lifted off the stem. Founded in 1884, the Portuguese company Bordallo Pinheiro is famous for using traditional pottery techniques to create artful designs that combine nature and humour with everyday functionality. Size 115 x 115 x 125 mm Earthenware