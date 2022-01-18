Ultimate Ears

Boom 3 Speaker

$199.95 $145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

SOUND BOOM 3 delivers loud and immersive 360° sound with deep and accurate bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note MAGIC BUTTON The all-new Magic Button on BOOM 3 allows you to play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker. Just push for convenient control of any streaming music. FABRIC BOOM 3 is covered in a two-tone fabric that’s tough and beautiful. Engineered for extreme performance and colored two ways, it comes to life in a range of drool-worthy iridescent themes. POWER UP Charge BOOM 3 wirelessly with POWER UP charging dock–sold separately–so you can grab-and-go, fully charged, to your next musical adventure. WATERPROOF BOOM 3 is completely waterproof and floats. Boasting an insane IP67 water and dustproof rating, it can be totally submerged in water for up to 30-minutes. Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. With balanced 360° sound, deep bass and serious durability, it’s the ultimate speaker.