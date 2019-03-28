This tape is a leader in maximum wear. With its dull finish, it's virtually invisible through the unit. Made with Urethane which makes the tape flexible with the skin. This tape is unique because it's available in 1.5" width rolls...perfect for full-coverage jobs. You can cut the exact amount you need, minimizing scraps. Maximum wear (2-4 weeks) tapes are the longest lasting tapes we make. Depending on temperature, humidity, and body oils, they can last up to six weeks. usually the most tacky, they require more skill to apply. Also known as NoShine.