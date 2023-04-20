epres

Bond Repair Treatment

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

Description Epres Bond Repair Treatment's highly concentrated, waterless formula consists of just four 100% vegan, biodegradable ingredients in a single, one-step solution that works in only 10 minutes to restore the health of damaged hair. Benefits "Our patent-pending treatment will repair damage caused by chemical, thermal, or mechanical processes revealing your healthiest hair yet. Safe for all hair types and colors of hair, including gray hair. " Suggested Use Spray a generous amount of epres™ Bond Repair Treatment onto dry hair until fully saturated. Leave on hair for 10 minutes or more. Spray and go or even sleep in it.