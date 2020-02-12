Suleikha Snyder

Bollywood And The Beast

Editorial Reviews Review "As you may have guessed from the title, Bollywood and the Beast is a Beauty and the Beast story set in Bollywood-but it's so much more than that. It's a book about a bi-racial heroine not feeling accepted by any cultural identity, and it has a delicious May/December m/m romance on the side. It's all the things, you guys." - A-, Smart Bitches, Trashy Books "An evocative fairy tale full of deep passion, dark secrets and redemptive love ... the emotions that fill every page of [Bollywood and the Beast] are very real and deeply moving." - 4 stars, RT Book Reviews "Bollywood is the perfect setting for a romance with its glamour and emphasis on appearances, as demonstrated by Suleikha Snyder's Bollywood and the Beast...the whole story takes on a magical feel, one that allows anything to happen." - Heroes and Heartbreakers "Suleikha Snyder's Bollywood and the Beast has every satisfying thing genre readers are looking for. There's a strong women, a scarred hero, and brutally hot romance, wrapped up within a Bollywood soap opera from heaven." - Scandalicious Book Reviews