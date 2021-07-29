BP.

Bold Stripe Sweater

$49.00 $31.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Bold stripes encircle this slightly oversized classic crewneck, with one sleeve joining the party. Crewneck Long sleeves Ribbed cuffs and hem 60% recycled polyester, 29% polyester, 8% nylon, 3% spandex Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Not available for sale and shipment to Germany This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials Item #6212206