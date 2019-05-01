Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Bolano Dress
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featuring our favorite spotted print, this button-front dress is one you'll wear forever. Finish with slingback heels for a refined look that calls for a night out.
Featured in 1 story
We Take The Guesswork Out Of Bridal Shower Outfits
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Printed Mesh Pencil Dress With Ruched Skirt
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Moda Operandi
Medea Chiffon Dress
$745.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Buttoned Linen-blend Dress
$129.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
Bey Velvet Dress
$2913.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted