United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Outfitters
Boho Zodiac Catch-all Dish
$8.00$6.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 58504085; Color Code: 801 With a rough-hewn, boho-inspired look, this rustic ceramic catch-all dish features a speckled glaze with your zodiac symbol etched into the surface, perfect for showing off your favorite twinkling trinkets and more. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 98% Earthenware, 2% glaze - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3.94”dia x 0.3”h