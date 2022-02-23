Urban Outfitters

Boho Zodiac Catch-all Dish

$8.00 $6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 58504085; Color Code: 801 With a rough-hewn, boho-inspired look, this rustic ceramic catch-all dish features a speckled glaze with your zodiac symbol etched into the surface, perfect for showing off your favorite twinkling trinkets and more. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 98% Earthenware, 2% glaze - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 3.94”dia x 0.3”h