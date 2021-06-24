Smart Bride

Boho Wedding Dress

$139.00

Fabric Type:Lace Tulle Bodice Bobo wedding dresses for bride long Imported Corset Back Wedding Dress closure Style: Bobo wedding dresses,summer beach wedding dress for bride formal women's bridal gowns 2021 Season: Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Custom Service: We can offer Customize color or size ,pls choose one size option for customized dress and email us after payment. Feature: lace wedding dress,V-Neckline,A Line,Adjustable Drawstring,Floor Length,Designed Lace,Sleeveless,Low V-Backless,built in bra,Lace up Back ,with train Occasion:Bohemian beach,garden,park,church,vintage,country wedding,formal party,prom,Evening Gowns for Women Fomral Plus Size. Women's Bohemian Wedding Dresses,women's formal dress wedding dress for bride Welcome to our store for long short senior prom dresses,ball gowns,juniors bridesmaid dresses for women,bride formal evening wedding dress party gowns 2021. Customized Services: Customized Formal Dresses Need . 1.Bust: ___ 2.Waist: ___inch 3.Hips: ___inch 4.Shoulder to Shoulder:___inch 5.Hollow to floor without shoes(Shoulder to Feet without in shoes): ___inch 9.Heel Heigth: ____inch . 10.Need Just Choose One Size Option for Customize your measurements size . Package Contents: 1x Dress(No accessories included) Refund Policy: Any questions, please feel free to contact us at first. we would do our best to help you out and meet your need. If you receive a defective dress or wrong size (wrong color,wrong dress),please contact us within 5 days after receiving the item, we will help you at once. Returned items must be completed,unused,unwashed with original tags and packaging. Notes: Please allow 1-3cm differs due to manual measurement. Thanks. Color may be lighter or darker due to the different Devices Display. Please don't soak the dress in water for a long time, otherwise the dye will fade.