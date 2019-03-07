Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Isa Tapia
Bogatell Ankle-tie Platform Wedge Sandals
$325.00
$227.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Woven raffia upper with mesh details at openings
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Lindsey Wedges
$560.00
from
Stella McCartney
BUY
DETAILS
About Arianne
Costa Sandal
$265.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Perforated Espadrille Flatform Sandal
$351.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Loq
Xavi Sandal
$310.00
from
Stature
BUY
More from Isa Tapia
DETAILS
Isa Tapia
Arietta Fringed Woven Leather Sandals
$395.00
$108.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Isa Tapia
Juanita Scalloped Flat Sandals
$350.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Isa Tapia
Isa Tapia
$550.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Knotted Wrap Sandal In White
$350.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted