A glam takes on a classic mid-century modern design, this loveseat lends effortlessly chic appeal to any ensemble. Founded on a solid wood frame, this sofa strikes a curvaceous barrel silhouette featuring an arched back, integrated arms, and four flared round tapered legs. Enveloped in premium polyester velvet upholstery, this sofa showcases vertical tufting and detail stitching for a tailored touch, while web suspension and fiber-wrapped foam-filled cushioning provide comfort and support.
Features
Ideal for small spaces
Stress tested joints with strong reinforced corner blocks
Martindale double rubs 100,000+ suitable for home or commercial settings
Thick firm and comfortable cushion made from three layers of eco-friendly medium density foam with loose fibers.
Easy assembly, just attach the legs
Premium European velvet polyester fabric
Product Details
Upholstery Material (Stax Koks Dark Gray Upholstery Color): Velvet
Upholstery Material (Stax Rust Upholstery Color): Velvet
Design: Standard
Assembly Required: Yes