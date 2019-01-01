Mazz Hanna Beauty

Body Massagers

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mazz Hanna

One pair of Brazilian Rose Quartz body massagers. About Rose Quartz Rose Quartz is the quintessential stone of love in all forms, especially self-love. It's an excellent stone for relaxation and can aid in the release of tension and stress. Many also believe that massaging your body with rose quartz can have anti-aging benefits. Directions: Apply your favorite moisturizer or body oil and massage in with Rose Quartz massagers. To intensify this sensation, place the massager in the freezer for 20 mins or submerge in hot water for 5-10 minutes before using. Store your massagers in drawstring bag provided when not in use. Cleansing ritual: To clean your massagers, simply wash with warm soapy water and dry with a soft cloth. Once a month, place your massagers under the light of the full moon to cleanse and reset their energy. Due to natural formations in the stones, each stone will be unique and vary in size and color from the picture that is listed.