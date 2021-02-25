Besimple

Body Flower Vase

$16.99

⭐Unique & Modern: The human body vase looks abstract and fashionable. A perfect contemporary art decoration for your home, kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom, office, restaurant, flower shop etc. Add beautiful art to your life. ⭐Ideal Decoration: Ceramic vase with human body design, simple and attractive, brings your flowers a beautifully display. Highlights the charm of the entire building and creates a pleasant living environment. ⭐The Best Floral Container: Made of high-quality glaze material, perfect for bouquet fresh flower arrangements, branch roses, orchids, silk, dried flowers or artificial flowers and vase fillers. ⭐Perfect Gift: Bring this beautiful flower vase to share the perfection with friends and family. A ideal gift for Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, housewarming, holiday, Mother's Day, birthday, wedding, anniversary, etc. ⭐Size & Package: 6.3“/16cm in height, 1.2”/3cm in upper diameter. The package only contains a vase, flowers are not included. Due to the fragility of the ceramic, we use reinforced packaging to avoid product broken. If you’re not completely satisfied, please feel free to contact us directly for an immediate resolution. Features: √ Specifically designed for flower and plant. √ Modern and simple design, perfect to display on your home to bring more elegant and relaxing. √ Make your home fresh and artistic sense Specifications: Material: Ceramics Color: Beige Size: 6.3“/16cm in height, 1.2”/3cm in upper diameter. Package Contents: 1 x Human body Vase Notes: 1. Please note that the flower is not included. 2. The sizes may exist a little differences because of irregular shape and manual measurements. 3. The product could be break when dropping down from a high place because of the glass material.