Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Costumes
Bliss
Body Butter — Lemon & Sage
C$35.69
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Marvelously moisturizing, our famous, fabulous, fresh-citrus scented body butter is so incredibly effective that a single squeeze can make rough and scaly skin 'history'.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dolls Kill
Khaleesi Costume
$48.00
$14.40
from
Dolls Kill
BUY
DETAILS
A New Day
Floral Weekender Bag
C$54.69
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Pleated Voluminous Dress
C$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Lovehoney
Lhm Leopard Print Thong For Men
$8.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Bliss
DETAILS
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
£16.30
£8.55
from
Bliss
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss
Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
$20.00
$10.49
from
Bliss
BUY
DETAILS
Bliss
Ingrown Eliminating Pads By Bliss For Unisex
C$45.93
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Costumes
DETAILS
Aveeno
Cracked Skin Relief Cica Balm
C$16.47
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Weleda
Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
C$9.26
from
well.ca
BUY
DETAILS
Comrags
Cotton Suiting Master Jacket
C$365.00
from
Comrags
BUY
DETAILS
Uncuffed
Leather Scrunchie
$36.82
from
Uncuffed
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted