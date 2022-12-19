Body Butter Lady

Body Butter

$13.00

Our rich buttery formula means you only need to use a small amount which will last you all day. It is easy to apply, not too heavy and it soaks up quickly, leaves your skin moisturized and protects your skin from the sun. Some even use it on their face. The smell alone will win you over. Our heavenly and fruity scents last a long time. You keep catching a fragrant whiff as you go about the day. It's like being presented with a big fruit platter. Warning: the mingle fragrance is extremely addictive. Complete strangers will literally stop you to ask what you are wearing.