Philip Kingsley

Body Building Conditioner

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Philip Kingsley

For fine textured hair with little or no processing. Perfect for those who wish to add body to limp, lifeless hair. This unique formula detangles, controls flyaways and adds shine without weighing the hair down. The addition of wheat protein improves the hair's overall volume and at the same time strengthens the condition of each individual strand. Body Building Conditioner also contains lightweight cuticle smoothing and anti-static ingredients for extra lustre.