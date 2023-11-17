Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
sloggi
Body Adapt Bralette With Natural Support
£32.00
£25.60
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
Need a few alternatives?
Uye Surana
Sheerly Mesh Bralette In Ultramarine
BUY
£17.00
£38.00
Uye Surana
Lounge
Blossom Balcony Bra Hot Pink
BUY
£30.00
£40.00
Lounge
Lemonade Dolls
The Picot Lace Fuller Cup Bra
BUY
£28.00
Lemonade Dolls
Everlane
The Invisible Square-neck Bralette
BUY
£34.00
Everlane
More from sloggi
sloggi
Zero Feel Ultra Bralette, Cognac
BUY
£30.40
John Lewis
sloggi
Everfresh Triangle Bralet
BUY
£16.10
£23.00
Simply Be
sloggi
Body Adapt Twist Bra
BUY
£44.00
sloggi
promoted
sloggi
Sloggi Period Pants Hipster
BUY
€49.95
sloggi
More from Intimates
Uye Surana
Sheerly Mesh Bralette In Ultramarine
BUY
£17.00
£38.00
Uye Surana
Lounge
Blossom Balcony Bra Hot Pink
BUY
£30.00
£40.00
Lounge
Lemonade Dolls
The Picot Lace Fuller Cup Bra
BUY
£28.00
Lemonade Dolls
Everlane
The Invisible Square-neck Bralette
BUY
£34.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted