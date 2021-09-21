Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-wear Weightless Spf15 Foundation

$49.00

Bobbi Brown's Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation is a full-coverage foundation with a multidimensional-looking matte finish. Ideal for normal to oily skin, this ultra-silky emulsion features a blend of ingredients and skin-true-looking pigments. Incredibly smooth and blendable, it glides on with a second-skin feel and multidimensional matte finish. Pigments were selected with artistry to skin's top tones and undertones to deliver the most natural-looking shade range for all skin tones. How do I use it: Apply to clean, moisturized skin with a sponge or brush (not included) of your choice. From Bobbi Brown. Includes: 1.0-oz Skin Long-Wear Weightless SPF 15 Foundation