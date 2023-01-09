Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At L.L. Bean
FREE SHIPPING with $50 Purchase - or - FREE with the L.L.Bean Mastercard
Need a few alternatives?
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
BUY
$29.95
L.L. Bean
Baggu
Standard Baggu Set Of 3
BUY
$29.40
$42.00
Shopbop
Supreme x The North Face
Studded Explore Utility Tote Bag
BUY
$159.00
Farfetch
Ganni
Frill-trimmed Crochet Tote Bag
BUY
$148.00
mytheresa
More from L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Women's Winter Warmer Coat
BUY
$149.00
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
BUY
$29.95
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote®, Zip-top
BUY
$44.95
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Women's Primaloft Packaway Gloves
BUY
$44.95
L.L. Bean
More from Totes
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
BUY
$29.95
L.L. Bean
Baggu
Standard Baggu Set Of 3
BUY
$29.40
$42.00
Shopbop
Supreme x The North Face
Studded Explore Utility Tote Bag
BUY
$159.00
Farfetch
Ganni
Frill-trimmed Crochet Tote Bag
BUY
$148.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted