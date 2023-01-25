Charles & Keith

Blythe Bead Embellished Satin Pumps

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Swathed in satin and featuring a ruched strap that is lined with delicate beads, our Blythe pumps will put the perfect finishing touch on your unforgettable bridal look. The pointed-toe design and unique slanted heel will help to elongate your frame while ensuring a comfortable fit for hours on end. Embrace the cottagecore aesthetic by pairing these heels with a dreamy prairie dress — the picture-perfect combination for your pre-wedding shoot.