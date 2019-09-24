Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tatcha
Blushing Lips Duo
$68.00
$54.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Tatcha
This ideal pair includes The Kissu Lip Mask with a limited edition Peony Blossom Silk Lipstick to impart the appearance of healthier, plumper lips and a flattering wash of youthful color.
Featured in 1 story
Tatcha Is Having A HUGE Sale
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Dior
Addict Lipstick In Passionnee
$33.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Melted Metal Liquified Metallic Lipstick In Tutu
$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Ciaté
Glitter Flip
$19.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tatcha
DETAILS
Tatcha
Tatcha The Water Cream
£94.00
from
ninth avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Tatcha
The Water Cream
$68.00
from
Tatcha
BUY
DETAILS
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream
$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tatcha
Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 35
£74.95
from
London Loves Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted