NARS

Blush

$30.00

At Bluemercury

What It Is THE #1-SELLING BLUSH IN THE U.S.* *Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / BeautyTrends, U.S. Prestige Makeup Retail Unit Sales, January 2018-January 2019. An award-winning, pressed powder blush that delivers healthy-looking color to flatter any skin tone. The ultimate authority in blush, NARS offers the industry's bestselling, most iconic shades for cheeks. NARS blush delivers healthy-looking color that enlivens the complexion and provides a natural-looking flush to flatter any skin tone. Iconic shades include a range of translucent, natural tones, each with a subtle pink undertone for a natural-looking blush to highlight the complexion. Silky, superfine micronized powder pigments in matte and shimmering shades ensure irresistibly soft, blendable application. A light application of even the highest-intensity hues delivers a natural-looking flush. These soft, buildable shades deliver a wide range of effects, from ultra-sheer to powerful pops of color.