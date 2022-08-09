Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Grace Lee
Blue Sapphire Cabochon Angled Ring
$2388.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Grace Lee
Need a few alternatives?
Stevie Wren
14k Rose Gold Pink Sapphire Eternity Ring, Size 6.5
BUY
$2895.00
Neiman Marcus
Valerie Madison
Gemma Ring
BUY
$4800.00
Valerie Madison
Mociun
Calatrava Ring
BUY
$5775.00
Mociun
Grace Lee
Blue Sapphire Cabochon Angled Ring
BUY
$2388.00
Grace Lee
More from Grace Lee
Grace Lee
Demi Demi Plus Oval, Marquise, Pear Ring
BUY
$3880.00
Grace Lee
Grace Lee
East-west Emerald-cut Diamond Bezel Ring
BUY
$14888.00
Grace Lee
Grace Lee
Petite Rose Gold Flower Ring
BUY
$285.00
ABC Carpet & Home
Grace Lee
Gold Diamond And Emerald Ring
BUY
$358.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Rings
Stevie Wren
14k Rose Gold Pink Sapphire Eternity Ring, Size 6.5
BUY
$2895.00
Neiman Marcus
Le Manso
Blossom
BUY
£53.00
Le Manso
July Child
Cosmic Girl
BUY
£60.00
£140.00
July Child
July Child
Y2k Butterfly Pink
BUY
£55.00
£110.00
July Child
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted