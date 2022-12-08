Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
In The Roundhouse
Blue & Orange Wave Plate
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At In The Roundhouse
Need a few alternatives?
Caraway
Whistling Tea Kettle
BUY
$195.00
$245.00
Caraway
Dash
Heart-shaped Mini Waffle Maker
BUY
$16.00
$18.00
Urban Outfitters
Caraway
Tea Towels
BUY
$45.00
Caraway
IKEA
Garlic Press, Black
BUY
£6.00
IKEA
More from In The Roundhouse
In The Roundhouse
Abstract Colour Dinner Set
BUY
$170.00
In The Roundhouse
In The Roundhouse
Green And Pink Wave Border Plate
BUY
$29.00
In The Roundhouse
In The Roundhouse
Fish Platter
BUY
$60.00
In The Roundhouse
In The Roundhouse
Red Wave Straw Placemats
BUY
$80.00
In The Roundhouse
More from Kitchen
Caraway
Whistling Tea Kettle
BUY
$195.00
$245.00
Caraway
Dash
Heart-shaped Mini Waffle Maker
BUY
$16.00
$18.00
Urban Outfitters
Caraway
Tea Towels
BUY
$45.00
Caraway
IKEA
Garlic Press, Black
BUY
£6.00
IKEA
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted