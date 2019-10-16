SemperGuard

Blue Nitrile Disposable Gloves

$11.99

These Blue Nitrile gloves provide superior gripping capabilities for multi-purpose protection at a great value, all without the risk of latex allergens. Advanced manufacturing technology gives these a softer fit and feel than traditional nitrile gloves allowing for maximum tactile sensitivity. Ideal for food, safety, Janitorial/Sanitation, and laboratory markets. Benefits Softer fit and feel than traditional nitrile gloves Improved dexterity and gripping capabilitiesMaximum tactile sensitivity and flexibility A latex alternativeEliminates glove powder aerosolizationSafe for use with sensitive electronics Product Features Synthetic Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Textured FingertipsTextured FingertipsPowder-Free Powder-Free Ambidextrous Blue in Color Beaded Cuff Single Use Only