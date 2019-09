Energy Muse

Blue Kyanite Stone

$9.88

If you’re feeling blue, the energy of this Blue Kyanite can be just what you need to lift your spirits. This high-vibrational stone shields you from low vibes while providing some much needed emotional balance. Part of why this crystal is such an effective mood elevator is that it opens up the throat chakra. By clearing the energy blocks clogging your fifth chakra, blue kyanite permits a better flow of energy to assist in self-expression and communication. Size ~0.75" to 1.25"