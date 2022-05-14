Spode

Blue Italian Set Of 2 Salad Servers

SERVING WITH STYLE: This Blue Italian set of salad servers from Spode is a stylish addition to the dinner table. These salad servers feature the iconic Blue Italian design on each porcelain handle. One server is spoon shaped and the other is shaped to hold salad leaves securely. Presented in a beautiful box, these Blue Italian salad servers make a gorgeous gift. COUNTRYSIDE INSPIRATION: Blue Italian, the beautiful blue and white collection for which Spode is famous for, was launched in 1816 and has been in production ever since. The stunning Blue Italian collection features a finely detailed 18th century Imari Oriental border encompassing a scene inspired by the Italian countryside. TIMELESS DESIGNS: Spode's extraordinary Blue Italian design is known for bringing effortless charm and timeless style to homes across the globe since 1816. Over 200 years later, at the center of those special family moments, elegant dinner parties and as essential accent pieces in the home, Blue Italian is adored as an iconic British design. HIGH QUALITY COLLECTION: Each piece features a beautiful countryside scene and is renowned for its strength and durability, Spode's Blue Italian has something special for everyone, from gifts that will last a lifetime to the roasting dish that serves your family. PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: Package contains (1) Spode Blue Italian Set of 2 Salad Servers. Made of Porcelain and Stainless Steel. Dimensions: 10-inch. Hand Wash Only.