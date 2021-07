Madam Stoltz

Blue Curves Vase With Handles

This scandi style vase is full of curves from its round base to curved handles. A unique little home decor piece this dusty blue vase is suitable for almost any interior. Sculptural in shape this vase can be styled as a decorative piece or filled with faux botanicals.