Biore

Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser

$7.99
At Target
Introducing, the newest Biore weapon in the fight for clean pores: Baking Soda! This everyday liquid cleanser deep cleans and exfoliates dirt and oil from pores, leaving skin clean, soft and smooth. Great for Combination Skin.
