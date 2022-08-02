Blowfish

Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator

$224.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Do you have 2 sides to your personality? Do you like to switch it up sometimes? If so the Blowfish is perfect for you! Meet the Blowfish - a split personality vibrator featuring both suction and a magic tongue function. Treat your clitoris to a double dose of pleasure and grab yours now - you'll be glad you did! Double Sided Clitoral Stimulator Features Sucking Function & Magic Tongue Compact & Travel Friendly Easy to Use Controls 100% Waterproof 7 Different Modes USB Rechargeable