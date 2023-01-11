Mermade Hair

Blow Dry Brush – Signature Pink

$79.00

Getting ready each morning has never been easier! Here’s Mermade Ionic Blow-Dry Brush to dry and style your hair—and give you a salon-quality finish that’ll be the envy of everyone. This tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a round brush, cutting your beauty prep time in half. It features a unique oval brush, tangle-free bristles, and ionic technology for extra shine and follicle protection, so it’s suitable for all hair types and lengths. It’s also super-light! You can bid sore arm goodbye and enjoy your killer blowout even on the next day. The Mermade Blow-Dry Brush is truly a revolutionary tool that will blow you away.