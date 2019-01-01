Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
H&M
Blouse With Tie
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Blouse in airy woven fabric with a printed pattern. Notched lapels, concealed snap fasteners at front, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves with buttons at cuffs. Seam at waist with removable tie belt and a flared peplum.
Featured in 1 story
18 Ways To Wear Ultra Violet, The Color Of 2018
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Delirium Top
$395.00
$276.50
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Charlotte Russe
Swiss Dot Tiered Bell Sleeve Top
$19.98
from
Charlotte Russe
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
The Tie-front Blouse
$65.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Romance Was Born
Unicorn Beaded Blouse
$668.00
$500.78
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tunic With Embroidery
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Convertible Backpack
$39.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Project Social T
Blue Violet Crew Neck Tee
$34.00
$25.50
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Ciao Lucia
Ilaria Sleeveless Top
$315.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Staats Ballett
"independence Rock" Cap Sleeve T-shirt
$95.00
from
Staats Ballett
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Off Shoulder Swing Top
$16.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted