Blossom Layered Necklace

$62.00 $10.00

Add a dramatic dose of season-ready flair to your wardrobe with the Blossom Layered Necklace. Sweet embellishments in the form of fruit punctuate braided strands, while a punchy palette feels perfect with playful motifs and crisp separates alike.