Bloody Comfy Period Tanga Moderate

Do your bit for your body and for the planet in Bloody Comfy™ BONDS Period Undies that go with your flow so you can live leak-proof and worry-free. Our Bloody Comfy™ Tanga Moderate Days is fun and flattering so you feel fabulous even when Flo is faffing about. • Bloody Comfy™ Women's Tanga Moderate Days Undies equate to 3 tampons • Layered gusset draws away moisture to keep you fresh and dry • Odour-neutralising technology lasts wear after wear • Replaces liners, pads, tampons, and cups, or be worn as extra protection Product Code: WTQQ Material: Main: Cotton / Elastane; Gusset Lining: Cotton; Gusset Inner: Polyester / Nylon / Polyurethane; Logo Elastic: Nylon / Elastane (Excluding Trims). Manufactured In: Indonesia