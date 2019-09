Fenty

Blockt Mask

£360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty

Mask sunglasses. Nylon lenses in Black Smoke. Oversized mask Gold-tone frame Nylon lenses in Black Smoke FENTY-engraved nylon temples with monogrammed tips Lenses fixed to frame with small golden studs Adjustable nose pads Sun lens filter category: 3 Frame height: 6.6 cm / 2.6 inches Frame width: 15.2 cm / 6 inches Sold in a semi-rigid case with a microfiber cloth for lense maintenance Made in Italy