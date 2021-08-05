Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Zara
Block Heel Sandals
£59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Block Heel Sandals
Need a few alternatives?
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Floral Print Pumps
BUY
$178.50
$210.00
TheRealReal
Chanel
Chanel Vintage Cap-toe Slingback Slingback Pumps
BUY
$225.25
$265.00
TheRealReal
Stradivarius
Coloured Heeled Sandals
BUY
£19.99
Stradivarius
& Other Stories
Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
BUY
£40.00
& Other Stories
More from Zara
Zara
Block Heel Sandals
BUY
£59.99
Zara
Zara
Embroidered Culottes
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Printed Balloon Sleeve Dress
BUY
$39.90
Zara
Zara
Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals
BUY
C$59.90
Zara
More from Sandals
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Floral Print Pumps
BUY
$178.50
$210.00
TheRealReal
Chanel
Chanel Vintage Cap-toe Slingback Slingback Pumps
BUY
$225.25
$265.00
TheRealReal
Stradivarius
Coloured Heeled Sandals
BUY
£19.99
Stradivarius
& Other Stories
Thong Strap Heeled Leather Sandals
BUY
£40.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted