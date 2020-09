Ann Demeulemeester

Block-heel Leather Boots

$745.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Ann Demeulemeesters darkly romantic aesthetic is epitomised by its rebellious footwear offering, including these black leather boots. Theyre made with elongated wrap-around laces and a round toe, then rest on chunky block heels and a tread sole. Choose them to toughen up a satin midi dress.