Urban Outfitters

Blob Wall Mirror

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 56941917; Color Code: 100 Freshen up your space with abstract shaping and a minimalist aesthetic when you catch your reflection in this frameless wall mirror. Exclusive to Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - Iron, MDF, mirror - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 31”l x 0.3”w x 38.75”h - Weight: 8.5 lbs